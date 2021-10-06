68. RTD Financial Advisors

RTD Financial Advisors, based in Philadelphia, PA, is ranked No. 68 on the 2021 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm also appeared on last year's FA 100 list.

Total AUM: $1.8B+

Years in Business: 38

Accounts Under Management: 694

Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 2 (No. 57 in 2020)

Principals:

Richard Busillo, Chief Executive Officer

Jeffrey Weiand, President

Contact:

rtdfinancial.com

30 S. 17th Street, Suite 1620, Philadelphia, PA 19103

(215) 557-3800