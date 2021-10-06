46. RZH Advisors

The CNBC FA 100 ranking, which takes into consideration a variety of factors beyond assets under management, recognizes those advisory firms that help clients navigate through their financial life.
RZH Advisors, based in Stamford, CT, is ranked No. 46 on the 2021 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. This is the firm's first appearance on CNBC's FA 100 list.
Total AUM: $1.4B+
Years in Business: 21
Accounts Under Management: 354
Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 0
Principals:
Carl Zuckerberg, Chief Investment Strategist
Dana Hanson, Chief Planning Strategist
Contact:
One Landmark Square, Stamford, CT 06901
(203) 355-0880