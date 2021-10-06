87. Sadoff Investment Management

The CNBC FA 100 ranking, which takes into consideration a variety of factors beyond assets under management, recognizes those advisory firms that help clients navigate through their financial life.
Sadoff Investment Management, based in Milwaukee, WI, is ranked No. 87 on the 2021 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. This is the firm's first appearance on CNBC's FA 100 list.
Total AUM: $1.7B
Years in Business: 43
Accounts Under Management: 1,222
Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 0
Principals:
Michael Sadoff, Co-owner & Investment Advisor
Bryan Sadoff, Co-owner & Investment Advisor
Contact:
250 West Coventry Court, Suite 109, Milwaukee, WI 53217
(414) 352-8460