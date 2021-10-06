The CNBC FA 100 ranking, which takes into consideration a variety of factors beyond assets under management, recognizes those advisory firms that help clients navigate through their financial life.
FA 100

87. Sadoff Investment Management

Sadoff Investment Management, based in Milwaukee, WI, is ranked No. 87 on the 2021 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. This is the firm's first appearance on CNBC's FA 100 list.

Total AUM: $1.7B

Years in Business: 43

Accounts Under Management: 1,222

Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 0

Principals:

Michael Sadoff, Co-owner & Investment Advisor

Bryan Sadoff, Co-owner & Investment Advisor

Contact:

sadoffinvestments.com

250 West Coventry Court, Suite 109, Milwaukee, WI 53217

(414) 352-8460