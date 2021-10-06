58. Segall Bryant & Hamill

The CNBC FA 100 ranking, which takes into consideration a variety of factors beyond assets under management, recognizes those advisory firms that help clients navigate through their financial life.
Segall Bryant & Hamill, based in Chicago, IL, is ranked No. 58 on the 2021 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm also appeared on last year's FA 100 list.
Total AUM: $25B
Years in Business: 26
Accounts Under Management: 4,812
Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 2 (No. 68 in 2020)
Principals:
Philip Hildebrandt, Chief Executive Officer
Ralph Segall, Chief Investment Officer
Contact:
540 W. Madison Street, Suite 1900, Chicago, IL 60661
(800) 836-4265