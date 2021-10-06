82. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors

The CNBC FA 100 ranking, which takes into consideration a variety of factors beyond assets under management, recognizes those advisory firms that help clients navigate through their financial life.
Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, based in Indianapolis, IN, is ranked No. 82 on the 2021 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm also appeared on last year's FA 100 list.
Total AUM: $1.3B
Years in Business: 20
Accounts Under Management: 2,064
Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 1 (No. 95 in 2020)
Principals:
Ron Brock, Managing Director
David Gilreath, Managing Director & Chief Investment Officer
Contact:
8801 River Crossing Boulevard, Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN 46240
(866) 575-5700