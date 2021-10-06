82. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, based in Indianapolis, IN, is ranked No. 82 on the 2021 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm also appeared on last year's FA 100 list.

Total AUM: $1.3B

Years in Business: 20

Accounts Under Management: 2,064

Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 1 (No. 95 in 2020)

Principals:

Ron Brock, Managing Director

David Gilreath, Managing Director & Chief Investment Officer

Contact:

sheaffbrock.com

8801 River Crossing Boulevard, Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN 46240

(866) 575-5700