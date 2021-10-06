31. Southeast Asset Advisors

Southeast Asset Advisors, based in Thomasville, GA, is ranked No. 31 on the 2021 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm also appeared on last year's FA 100 list.

Total AUM: $2.9B+

Years in Business: 26

Accounts Under Management: 973

Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 2 (No. 41 in 2020)

Principals:

Bernard Lanigan, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Charles Jackson, President & Chief Compliance Officer

Contact:

assetadvisor.com

314 Gordon Avenue, Thomasville, GA 31792

(229) 226-8839