31. Southeast Asset Advisors

The CNBC FA 100 ranking, which takes into consideration a variety of factors beyond assets under management, recognizes those advisory firms that help clients navigate through their financial life.
Southeast Asset Advisors, based in Thomasville, GA, is ranked No. 31 on the 2021 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm also appeared on last year's FA 100 list.
Total AUM: $2.9B+
Years in Business: 26
Accounts Under Management: 973
Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 2 (No. 41 in 2020)
Principals:
Bernard Lanigan, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Charles Jackson, President & Chief Compliance Officer
Contact:
314 Gordon Avenue, Thomasville, GA 31792
(229) 226-8839