95. Southern Wealth Management

The CNBC FA 100 ranking, which takes into consideration a variety of factors beyond assets under management, recognizes those advisory firms that help clients navigate through their financial life.
Southern Wealth Management, based in Dallas, TX, is ranked No. 95 on the 2021 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. This is the firm's first appearance on CNBC's FA 100 list.
Total AUM: $3.4B+
Years in Business: 16
Accounts Under Management: 232
Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 0
Principal:
Tom Gile, Partner
Phillip deBruyn, Partner
Contact:
5005 LBJ Freeway, Suite 1313, Dallas, TX 75244
(972) 661-4600