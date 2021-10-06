67. Steele Capital Management

The CNBC FA 100 ranking, which takes into consideration a variety of factors beyond assets under management, recognizes those advisory firms that help clients navigate through their financial life.
Steele Capital Management, based in Dubuque, IA, is ranked No. 67 on the 2021 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm also appeared on last year's FA 100 list.
Total AUM: $2.7B+
Years in Business: 25
Accounts Under Management: 3,926
Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 2 (No. 81 in 2020)
Principals:
Mike Steele, Chief Executive Officer
Brett Wessels, Chief Investment Officer
Katie Moran, Chief Financial Officer & Chief Compliance Officer
Brad Lewis, Senior Portfolio Manager
Nick Smith, Senior Portfolio Manager
Chris Boxleiter, Director of Company Sponsored Retirement Plans
Contact:
788 Main Street, Dubuque, IA 52001
(800) 397-2097