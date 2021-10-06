92. StraightLine Group

The CNBC FA 100 ranking, which takes into consideration a variety of factors beyond assets under management, recognizes those advisory firms that help clients navigate through their financial life.
StraightLine Group, based in Troy, MI, is ranked No. 92 on the 2021 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. This is the firm's first appearance on CNBC's FA 100 list.
Total AUM: $1B+
Years in Business: 19
Accounts Under Management: 5,600
Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 0
Principals:
Michael Bisaro, President
Bethany Mosshart, Chief Operating Officer
Contact:
165 Kirts Boulevard, Suite 100, Troy, MI 48084
(248) 269-8366