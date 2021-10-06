76. The Financial Advisory Group

The CNBC FA 100 ranking, which takes into consideration a variety of factors beyond assets under management, recognizes those advisory firms that help clients navigate through their financial life.
The Financial Advisory Group, based in Houston, TX, is ranked No. 76 on the 2021 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. This is the firm's first appearance on CNBC's FA 100 list.
Total AUM: $1.1B
Years in Business: 24
Accounts Under Management: 2,033
Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 0
Principals:
Richard Alphonso, Chief Executive Officer
Darryl Nelson, President
Contact:
5599 San Felipe, Suite 900, Houston, TX 77056
(713) 627-7660