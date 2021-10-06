76. The Financial Advisory Group

The Financial Advisory Group, based in Houston, TX, is ranked No. 76 on the 2021 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. This is the firm's first appearance on CNBC's FA 100 list.

Total AUM: $1.1B

Years in Business: 24

Accounts Under Management: 2,033

Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 0

Principals:

Richard Alphonso, Chief Executive Officer

Darryl Nelson, President

Contact:

finadvisors.com

5599 San Felipe, Suite 900, Houston, TX 77056

(713) 627-7660