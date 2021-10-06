10. Tom Johnson Investment Management

Tom Johnson Investment Management, based in Oklahoma City, OK, is ranked No. 10 on the 2021 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm also appeared on last year's FA 100 list.

Total AUM: $1.6B

Years in Business: 38

Accounts Under Management: 4,998

Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 2 (No. 8 in 2020)

Principals:

Richard Parry, President & Chief Investment Officer

Lori Calfy, Senior Vice President & Chief Compliance Officer

Contact:

tjim.com

201 Robert S. Kerr, Suite 510, Oklahoma City, OK 73102

(405) 236-2111