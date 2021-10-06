Hacker breaches Amazon's Twitch video site, exposing future product plans

Amazon's video streaming service Twitch was hacked Wednesday in a breach that included details on payments to content creators and an unreleased product from Amazon Game Studios.

The anonymous hacker said they were releasing the information to "foster more disruption and competition" in the online video streaming world, and called the Twitch community a "disgusting toxic cesspool" in a post to the anonymous message board platform known as 4chan.

Twitch confirmed the hack in a tweet, but did not provide details on the extent of the hack and what data was obtained.

"We can confirm a breach has taken place," the company said in the tweet. "Our teams are working with urgency to understand the extent of this. We will update the community as soon as additional information is available. Thank you for bearing with us."

The hacker took more than 125 gigabytes of data in the breach, according to the 4chan post. The data also reportedly include Twitch's source code and mention of Amazon Game Studio's plans to launch an online store for computer games, which would be a rival to industry leader Steam.

A representative for Amazon Game Studios did not reply to a request for comment.

Amazon bought Twitch for almost $1 billion in 2014. The site is primarily focused on videos and live streams for video game enthusiasts.

--CNBC's Eamon Javers contributed to this report.