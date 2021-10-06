10-year Treasury yield tops 1.56% ahead of ADP jobs report

The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield climbed back above 1.56% early on Wednesday, ahead of the release of ADP's September employment change report due later in the morning. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose 3 basis points to 1.564% at 3:20 a.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond jumped nearly 4 basis points to 2.137%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point is equal to 0.01%.

Treasurys

The 10-year rate topped 1.56% last week, which was its highest point since June, amid inflation and tighter monetary policy concerns. Payroll services firm ADP is due to release its monthly jobs report at 8:15 a.m. ET. The closely watched nonfarm payrolls report for September is then due out at 8:30 a.m. ET on Friday.

A recovery in the labor market is one indicator being used by the Federal Reserve to decide when it should tighten monetary policy. The central bank said in its September meeting that it would soon look to pull back its purchasing of bonds. A better-than-expected manufacturing reading Tuesday aided optimism about the economic recovery. The Institute for Supply Management's services purchasing managers' index report for September rose to 61.9 from 61.7 in August, 0.2 points better than expected. Auctions are due to be held on Wednesday for $30 billion of 119-day bills and $40 billion of 64-day bills.