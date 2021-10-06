U.S. Department of Education announces major fixes to public service loan forgiveness program

Secretary of Education Dr. Miguel Cardona answers questions during the daily briefing at the White House August 5, 2021 in Washington, DC.

The U.S. Department of Education announced on Wednesday a host of major changes to the public service loan forgiveness program, which could bring more than 550,000 borrowers closer to being debt-free.

The PSLF program, which was signed into law by then-President George W. Bush in 2007, allows non-profit and government employees to have their federal student loans canceled after 10 years, or 120 payments. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau estimates that one-quarter of American workers could be eligible.

However, the program has been plagued by problems, making people who actually get their debt forgiven a rarity. Under 5% of borrowers who've applied for the relief have qualified.

Instead, hundreds of thousands of people in public service jobs believe that they're paying their way to loan cancellation only to discover at some point in the process that they don't qualify for one technical reason or another. Most commonly, the type of federal loans a borrower holds, or the repayment plan they enrolled in, make them ineligible.

Now, the U.S. Department of Education hopes to give many of the borrowers who've been excluded from the relief a second chance.

"Borrowers who devote a decade of their lives to public service should be able to rely on the promise of Public Service Loan Forgiveness," said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona, in a statement. "The system has not delivered on that promise to date, but that is about to change."