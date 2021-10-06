The CNBC FA 100 ranking, which takes into consideration a variety of factors beyond assets under management, recognizes those advisory firms that help clients navigate through their financial life.
FA 100

47. Veritable

Share

Veritable, based in Newtown Square, PA, is ranked No. 47 on the 2021 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm also appeared on last year's FA 100 list.

Total AUM: $18B

Years in Business: 17

Accounts Under Management: 218

Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 2 (No. 46 in 2020)

Principals:

Michael Stolper, Partner & Chief Executive Officer

Charles Keates, Partner, General Counsel & Chief Compliance Officer

Contact:

veritablelp.com

6022 West Chester Pike, Newtown Square, PA 19073

(610) 640-9551