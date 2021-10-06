Skip Navigation
Markets
Pre-Markets
U.S. Markets
Currencies
Cryptocurrency
Futures & Commodities
Bonds
Funds & ETFs
Business
Economy
Finance
Health & Science
Media
Real Estate
Energy
Climate
Transportation
Industrials
Retail
Wealth
Life
Small Business
Investing
Invest In You
Personal Finance
Fintech
Financial Advisors
Trading Nation
Options Action
ETF Street
Buffett Archive
Earnings
Trader Talk
Tech
Cybersecurity
Enterprise
Internet
Media
Mobile
Social Media
CNBC Disruptor 50
Tech Guide
Politics
White House
Policy
Defense
Congress
Equity and Opportunity
CNBC TV
Live TV
Live Audio
Business Day Shows
The News with Shepard Smith
Entertainment Shows
Full Episodes
Latest Video
Top Video
CEO Interviews
CNBC Documentaries
CNBC Podcasts
CNBC World
Digital Originals
Live TV Schedule
Watchlist
PRO
Pro News
Pro Live
Subscribe
Sign In
Menu
Make It
USA
INTL
watch
live
Search quotes, news & videos
SIGN IN
Markets
Pre-Markets
U.S. Markets
Currencies
Cryptocurrency
Futures & Commodities
Bonds
Funds & ETFs
Business
Economy
Finance
Health & Science
Media
Real Estate
Energy
Climate
Transportation
Industrials
Retail
Wealth
Life
Small Business
Investing
Invest In You
Personal Finance
Fintech
Financial Advisors
Trading Nation
Options Action
ETF Street
Buffett Archive
Earnings
Trader Talk
Tech
Cybersecurity
Enterprise
Internet
Media
Mobile
Social Media
CNBC Disruptor 50
Tech Guide
Politics
White House
Policy
Defense
Congress
Equity and Opportunity
CNBC TV
Live TV
Live Audio
Business Day Shows
The News with Shepard Smith
Entertainment Shows
Full Episodes
Latest Video
Top Video
CEO Interviews
CNBC Documentaries
CNBC Podcasts
CNBC World
Digital Originals
Live TV Schedule
Watchlist
PRO
Pro News
Pro Live
Subscribe
Sign In
Menu
Here are Wednesday's biggest analyst calls of the day: McDonald's, Apple, Coinbase, Microsoft & more
Published Wed, Oct 6 2021
8:30 AM EDT
Updated 32 Min Ago
Michael Bloom
Share
Share Article via Facebook
Share Article via Twitter
Share Article via LinkedIn
Share Article via Email
A McDonald's restaurant is pictured in Encinitas, California.
Mike Blake | Reuters
Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Wednesday:
NEXT PRO TALK
Today
Wed, Oct 6 2021 - 2:00pm
CNBC Pro Talks: Tom Lee on how to play the next phase of the pandemic
More In Street Calls
Goldman downgrades U.S. Steel and Nucor, says steel prices may soon roll over
Jesse Pound
Moments Ago
Goldman downgrades American Airlines and JetBlue, citing slower recovery, higher fuel prices
Jesse Pound
3 hours ago
Bank of America names its top 6 chip stocks used by automakers
Lucy Handley
Read More