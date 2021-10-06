The CNBC FA 100 ranking, which takes into consideration a variety of factors beyond assets under management, recognizes those advisory firms that help clients navigate through their financial life.
41. Wilbanks, Smith & Thomas Asset Management

Wilbanks, Smith & Thomas Asset Management, based in Norfolk, VA, is ranked No. 41 on the 2021 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm also appeared on last year's FA 100 list.

Total AUM: $4.6B+

Years in Business: 30

Accounts Under Management: 4,708

Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 1 (No. 69 in 2020)

Principal:

Wayne Wilbanks, Managing Principal & Portfolio Manager

Contact:

wstam.com

150 W. Main Street, Suite 1700, Norfolk, VA 23510

(757) 623-3676