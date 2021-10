29. Zemenick & Walker

Zemenick & Walker, based in St. Louis, MO, is ranked No. 29 on the 2021 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm also appeared on last year's FA 100 list.

Total AUM: $2.2B+

Years in Business: 34

Accounts Under Management: 223

Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 2 (No. 36 in 2020)

Principals:

Christopher Griesedieck, Chairman & Managing Director

John Johnson, President & Managing Director

Contact:

zandw.com

8182 Maryland Avenue, Suite 200, St. Louis, MO 63105

(314) 862-5525