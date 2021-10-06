36. Zevenbergen Capital Investments

The CNBC FA 100 ranking, which takes into consideration a variety of factors beyond assets under management, recognizes those advisory firms that help clients navigate through their financial life.
Zevenbergen Capital Investments, based in Seattle, WA, is ranked No. 36 on the 2021 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm also appeared on last year's FA 100 list.
Total AUM: $5.7B
Years in Business: 34
Accounts Under Management: 161
Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 1 (No. 37 in 2020)
Principals:
Nancy Zevenbergen, President & Chief Investment Officer
Lisa Foley, Managing Director & Investment Officer
Contact:
601 Union Street, Suite 4600, Seattle, WA 98101
(206) 682-8469