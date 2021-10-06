36. Zevenbergen Capital Investments

Zevenbergen Capital Investments, based in Seattle, WA, is ranked No. 36 on the 2021 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm also appeared on last year's FA 100 list.

Total AUM: $5.7B

Years in Business: 34

Accounts Under Management: 161

Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 1 (No. 37 in 2020)

Principals:

Nancy Zevenbergen, President & Chief Investment Officer

Lisa Foley, Managing Director & Investment Officer

Contact:

zci.com

601 Union Street, Suite 4600, Seattle, WA 98101

(206) 682-8469