20. ZWJ Investment Counsel

The CNBC FA 100 ranking, which takes into consideration a variety of factors beyond assets under management, recognizes those advisory firms that help clients navigate through their financial life.
ZWJ Investment Counsel, based in Atlanta, GA, is ranked No. 20 on the 2021 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm also appeared on last year's FA 100 list.
Total AUM: $3B
Years in Business: 39
Accounts Under Management: 900
Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 2 (No. 34 in 2020)
Principals:
Clay Jackson, Director
John Shepard, Director
Charles Abney, Director
Contact:
75 14th Street, Suite 2900, Atlanta, GA 30309
(404) 870-2160