1 in 3 workers saw higher health costs this year, survey finds

A third of working Americans saw their health-care costs rise this year, according to a survey published Thursday by the Employee Benefit Research Institute.

Those expenses led some employees to decrease retirement plan contributions, delay going to the doctor, increase credit card debt or use up all or most of their savings, according to the survey.

Four in 10 of the respondents whose health costs increased have had trouble paying bills or covering basic living expenses, according to the poll. That share is up from 29% in 2020.

"It's definitely a concern if people have to cut back on food and shelter to pay for their health care," said Paul Fronstin, director of the health research and education program at EBRI.

"You don't want people with chronic conditions getting to the point where they're not taking their medications to control those conditions," he added. "It may get to that point if they can't cut back on [other] spending."

EBRI's annual Workplace Wellness Survey polled 2,016 American workers ages 21-64 from July 7 through July 27. The survey didn't identify which specific costs (such as insurance premiums and out-of-pocket expenses) increased for workers.