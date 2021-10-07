Comcast’s Sky launches Sky Glass streaming TV

Dana Strong, Sky Group CEO at the launch of Sky Glass, the new streaming TV with Sky inside.

LONDON — Comcast's European pay TV offering Sky has launched a smart television called Sky Glass.

The product will allow customers to stream Sky TV and other content over the internet without the need for the Sky Q set-top box or a satellite dish, Sky said.

It's the biggest hardware announcement that Sky, which competes with Netflix and Amazon on content, has made since it was acquired by Philadelphia-based Comcast in 2018 for $39 billion.

The TV, announced at an event in London on Thursday, will be available in the U.K. from Oct. 18 before launching in other European markets next year.

"Sky Glass is the streaming TV with Sky inside, providing the total integration of hardware, software and content," said Dana Strong, group chief executive of Sky, in a statement.

The TV, which comes after the launch of Apple TV and the Amazon Fire dongle, comes in five colors and three sizes: small 43 inches, medium 55 inches and large 65 inches.

The smallest option will be priced from £13 ($17.70) per month in the U.K., while the medium option will be an additional £4 a month and the largest will be an extra £8. They can also be bought outright for £649, £849 and £1,049, respectively.

One caveat is that customers must also pay an additional £26 a month at least for access to Sky's content through the television.