These are the good financial habits used the most — and the least — by ‘super savers’

You may assume that people who save a boatload for retirement also do all the other things that financial experts recommend.

Not necessarily.

There are some good financial habits that such "super savers" are likely to rely on and others that appear less important to them, according to a study from Principal Financial Group.

The company defines super savers as workers who put at least $17,550 in their 401(k) account — which is 90% of the contribution maximum of $19,500 — or contribute at least 15% of their pay. Principal's report is based on a survey of about 1,400 individuals ages 19 to 56 — with salaries ranging from under $35,000 to more than $250,000 — who meet that qualification.

When it comes to financial habits, 85% of super savers said they pay their bills on time, 73% pay their credit cards in full and 70% do not overdraw their checking account. All three of these habits avoid fees or interest that end up reducing cash available for other uses.