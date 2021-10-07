Majority of U.S. teens don't expect businesses alone to fix global warming, survey finds

Youth march along Pennsylvania Avenue to the U.S. Capitol Building as part of the Global Climate Strike protests on Sept. 20, 2019 in Washington, D.C.

With the clock ticking, who will solve the problems of climate change and global warming?

Most U.S. teens believe that everyone should help.

Nearly 70% of teens said that fixing climate change and global warming is the responsibility of all of us, as individuals, according to a survey released Thursday by Junior Achievement. The survey was conducted online by Engine Insights in September and polled more than 1,000 13- to 17-year-olds about their views on the environment.

"It was a bit of a different take than I would have anticipated," said Ed Grocholski, senior vice president of brand at Junior Achievement, adding that many conversations around climate change and global warming have focused on what was happening at a higher level, such as the government.

"There is that sense of optimism that something can be done, and people can be proactive," he said.

Today's teens, however, seem to be more tuned into how their individual actions and choices impact the environment — the overwhelming majority said that human activity plays a role in climate change.