What to watch today: Dow set to jump as optimism builds for a debt ceiling deal

BY THE NUMBERS

Dow futures rose 300 points Thursday as Democratic senators signaled they were receptive to a debt ceiling offer from Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell that would allow an emergency increase into December. Optimism about a possible deal swung Wall Street from sharp early Wednesday losses to modest gains. (CNBC) The 10-year Treasury yield rose Thursday, trading just under 1.54%, after the Labor Department issued better-than-expected weekly initial jobless claims figures. First-time filings for unemployment benefits fell to 326,000 for the week ended Oct. 2. Economists had expected 345,000 new claims. (CNBC)



The government issues its September employment report Friday. ADP's look at private sector hiring trends last month, released Wednesday, came in stronger than expected. Soros Fund Management, founded by billionaire investor and philanthropist George Soros, has revealed it owns the cryptocurrency bitcoin. The family office owns "some coins … but not a lot," Dawn Fitzpatrick, CEO and chief investment officer of Soros Fund Management, said at a Bloomberg event. While lower Thursday, bitcoin has staged a comeback in recent days, trading above $54,000. (CNBC)

IN THE NEWS TODAY

STOCKS TO WATCH