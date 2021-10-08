Apple is building a new regional headquarters in Los Angeles, signaling Hollywood ambition

Apple will build a new regional headquarters at the border of Culver City and Los Angeles, the company said on Friday, signaling the company's continued investment into becoming a major Hollywood player.

The headquarters will include 550,000 square feet across two office buildings, and will house teams working on Apple TV+, Apple Music, engineering and artificial intelligence, Apple said.

Apple's new headquarters is a sign that the company will continue to invest in creating content for Apple TV+, its streaming service that costs $4.99 per month, which launched in 2019. It also indicates that Apple will continue hiring and expanding in Hollywood.

Although Apple has yet to reveal subscriber numbers for Apple TV+, which has far fewer hours of content than rivals such as Netflix or Disney+, the service has anecdotally gained some traction, with comedy "Ted Lasso" winning several Emmys earlier this year, including Outstanding Comedy Series.

Apple already has 1,500 employees in the area. Beats Electronics, which Apple bought in 2014 in its largest acquisition to date, was based in Culver City, California. The new offices are on National Boulevard and Venice Boulevard, close to public transportation, Apple said. Apple will also run shuttles for its employees.

While Apple did not say whether the facility will have production studios, the location puts Apple in close proximity to where a lot of TV shows and movies are made. Culver City is a center for film production and is home to the headquarters of Sony subsidiary Columbia Pictures.

Apple did not say when the regional headquarters will be completed but said it plans to have 3,000 employees in the region by 2026.