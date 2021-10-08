Biotech stocks are doing something that could result in a double-digit rally, trader says

Biotechnology stocks could be headed for an even bigger bounce. The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) edged lower Friday after catching some momentary reprieve in Thursday's trading session as the recent sell-off in speculative trades slowed. There's likely more upside in store, at least according to the ETF's technical layout, Miller Tabak's Matt Maley told CNBC's "Trading Nation" on Thursday. "When you see big downdrafts like we've just seen, that's an opportunity where you can add to those positions," the firm's chief market strategist said. The IBB's relative strength index, a key momentum gauge, recently hit its most oversold level since 2018, which has only happened a handful of times in the last several years, Maley said.

"Each time, that's resulted in a huge bounce in the group, anywhere from 18%-40%," Maley said. "I think this is a great entry point. Even if you're just a short-term trader, this is something that should allow you to get a nice rally into the end of the year." A similar momentum buildup is happening in shares of Moderna, which have lost nearly 30% in value over the last two weeks amid Merck's antiviral Covid pill news and the broader growth sell-off, Maley said. "Its RSI chart is down to a level that it's only been down three other times in the last year," he said.

