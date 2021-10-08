One of your last opportunities to claim the 2020 stimulus checks is almost here

The Oct. 15 tax extension deadline is quickly approaching, and it's one of the last opportunities to receive the two 2020 economic impact payments.

Taxpayers who didn't receive the first two stimulus checks, or who received less than they should have, can claim a so-called Recovery Rebate Credit on their 2020 returns.

While Oct. 15 is the last date to file in a "timely" manner, technically the IRS gives taxpayers up to three years from the due date of the return to file and receive a refund, says Mark Steber, chief tax information officer at Jackson Hewitt.

"This means you can file your return and receive your Recovery Rebate Credit through April 15, 2024," Steber says.

While taxpayers missing the third stimulus check cannot claim it on their 2020 return because it was sent out in 2021, the IRS says it will disburse it automatically using 2020 information once taxpayers file. If this does not happen, or an incorrect amount is sent, taxpayers can then claim it on their 2021 tax return, an IRS spokesperson told CNBC Make It.

That said, the agency is encouraging taxpayers to file their 2020 returns before the end of 2021.