Debt ceiling deal postpones questions on Social Security, other government payments

Two women sit at the Capitol Reflecting Pool in Washington, D.C. on Sept. 26, 2021.

Congress is hard at work on a deal to keep the U.S. government from defaulting on its debt this month.

But the short-term agreement, which was passed by the Senate and is expected to go before the House of Representatives for a vote in the coming week, only postpones the situation to December.

Consequently, big questions like whether Social Security checks will still go out on time have only been temporarily resolved.

"Seniors can be reassured that at least in October and November, they're going to get their Social Security on time and in full," said Maria Freese, senior policy advisor on Social Security at the National Committee to Preserve Social Security and Medicare.

More from Personal Finance:

Here are the changes that could be coming to your Social Security benefits

This is the age when Americans say they plan to retire

Social Security cost-of-living adjustment could be at least 6% in 2022

"However, they did just postpone the problem till December," she said.

What could happen then is difficult to predict.

The government borrows to make up for a shortfall between how much it spends and how much it collects in taxes. As the money owed increases, the government must raise its debt limit in order to continue making payments.

The Senate deal authorizes a $480 billion increase to the debt limit. The U.S. Department of the Treasury estimates that will allow the government to pay its bills until Dec. 3.