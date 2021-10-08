A Harvard nutritionist and brain expert shares the 5 foods she eats every day to sharpen her memory and focus

1. Extra dark chocolate

"Extra dark chocolate is full of antioxidants and cacao flavanols that help preserve the health of brain cells," Naidoo tells CNBC Make It. "It also contains fiber to help reduce brain inflammation and prevent cognitive decline." A 2020 study looked at how dark chocolate and white chocolate can affect the memory of healthy young adults. Participants who were given dark chocolate had better verbal memory performances two hours after consuming the chocolate, compared to the group that received white chocolate. Researchers suggested this was due to the higher flavonoid content of the dark chocolate, "which can acutely improve cognitive function in humans." Extra dark chocolate should be at least 70% cacao or greater, according to Naidoo. Just don't go overboard with the serving sizes, she says: "One meta-analysis suggests that the optimal amount of dark chocolate consumption for the health of our blood vessels — including the ones that supply blood to the brain — is about 45 grams per week."

2. Berries

3. Turmeric (with black pepper)

4. Leafy Greens

"Leafy greens are a staple in brain-healthy diets because they contain folate, which is a B vitamin that supports neurodevelopment and neurotransmitter function," explains Naidoo. "Folate deficiency has been tied to increased symptoms of depression as well as cognitive aging." Naidoo says her favorite leafy greens include: Arugula

Dandelion greens

Spinach

Swiss chard

Watercress Not a salad fan? You can also enjoy them as creative ingredients in your favorite dishes, like pasta, burritos or as a pizza topping.

5. Fermented foods

