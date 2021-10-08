Skip Navigation
Markets
Pre-Markets
U.S. Markets
Currencies
Cryptocurrency
Futures & Commodities
Bonds
Funds & ETFs
Business
Economy
Finance
Health & Science
Media
Real Estate
Energy
Climate
Transportation
Industrials
Retail
Wealth
Life
Small Business
Investing
Invest In You
Personal Finance
Fintech
Financial Advisors
Trading Nation
Options Action
ETF Street
Buffett Archive
Earnings
Trader Talk
Tech
Cybersecurity
Enterprise
Internet
Media
Mobile
Social Media
CNBC Disruptor 50
Tech Guide
Politics
White House
Policy
Defense
Congress
Equity and Opportunity
CNBC TV
Live TV
Live Audio
Business Day Shows
The News with Shepard Smith
Entertainment Shows
Full Episodes
Latest Video
Top Video
CEO Interviews
CNBC Documentaries
CNBC Podcasts
CNBC World
Digital Originals
Live TV Schedule
Watchlist
PRO
Pro News
Pro Live
Subscribe
Sign In
Menu
Make It
USA
INTL
watch
live
Search quotes, news & videos
SIGN IN
Markets
Pre-Markets
U.S. Markets
Currencies
Cryptocurrency
Futures & Commodities
Bonds
Funds & ETFs
Business
Economy
Finance
Health & Science
Media
Real Estate
Energy
Climate
Transportation
Industrials
Retail
Wealth
Life
Small Business
Investing
Invest In You
Personal Finance
Fintech
Financial Advisors
Trading Nation
Options Action
ETF Street
Buffett Archive
Earnings
Trader Talk
Tech
Cybersecurity
Enterprise
Internet
Media
Mobile
Social Media
CNBC Disruptor 50
Tech Guide
Politics
White House
Policy
Defense
Congress
Equity and Opportunity
CNBC TV
Live TV
Live Audio
Business Day Shows
The News with Shepard Smith
Entertainment Shows
Full Episodes
Latest Video
Top Video
CEO Interviews
CNBC Documentaries
CNBC Podcasts
CNBC World
Digital Originals
Live TV Schedule
Watchlist
PRO
Pro News
Pro Live
Subscribe
Sign In
Menu
Here are Friday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Home Depot, Tesla, Caterpillar, Apple, GM & more
Published Fri, Oct 8 2021
8:40 AM EDT
Updated 1 Min Ago
Michael Bloom
Share
Share Article via Facebook
Share Article via Twitter
Share Article via LinkedIn
Share Article via Email
A shopper leaves a Home Depot with merchandise that she purchased on August 17, 2021 in Alexandria, Virginia.
Alex Wong | Getty Images
Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Friday:
More In Street Calls
UBS answers investors' toughest questions on inflation, China and more
Lucy Handley
Credit Suisse shares 6 new top stock ideas for October
Hannah Miao
The stocks to buy — and sell — if oil hits $100, according to JPMorgan
Pippa Stevens
Read More