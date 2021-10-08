Here's where the jobs are — in one chart

Public schools often buoy the September jobs report as districts around the country hire teachers, bus drivers, administrators and other staff back for the start of the fall term.

That did not happen as it normally does in 2021.

Government employment, which includes public education at both the state and local levels, was a notable drag on the September 2021 jobs report with a loss of 123,000 jobs in the public sector on a seasonally adjusted basis.

Breaking down that number further, employment decreased by 144,000 in local government education and by roughly 17,000 in state government education on a seasonally adjusted basis. That means that while hiring at public schools did increase, the bump was not large enough by historical standards to offset the seasonal adjustment and resulted in a net loss.

"The bounce back in local government education was weaker than expected for schools reopening in September and seasonally adjusted K-12 employment fell by 144,000," Elise Gould, an economist at the Economic Policy Institute, wrote in a Twitter post following the report's release.

"The shortfall may be related to recent reports of difficulty in hiring for certain positions such as bus drivers, food service workers, or substitute teachers, often lower-wage and part-time positions filled by many older workers who may be more concerned about infection," she added.

Employment at public schools remains challenged despite the rollout of the Covid-19 vaccine this year, with local school districts still down more than 300,000 jobs since February 2020.