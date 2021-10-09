Singapore tightens measures for the unvaccinated, says will take 3-6 months to new norm

People walk at a pedestrian crossing along the Orchard Road shopping district in Singapore on September 7, 2021. Roslan Rahman | AFP | Getty Images

SINGAPORE — Singapore announced Saturday it will further tighten Covid restrictions for the unvaccinated and open more vaccinated travel lanes, as the prime minister predicted it will take between three to six months to get to a "new normal" of living with Covid. Those who are not vaccinated will no longer be allowed to enter malls, said Gan Kim Yong, Singapore's trade minister and co-chair of the government's coronavirus taskforce, in a briefing Saturday. Even those vaccinated will now be subject to a limit of two people when entering malls, he said. The unvaccinated will also not be allowed to dine-in at coffee shops and food centers — open-air food establishments in the country, where they were previously allowed to do so, limited to two people per table. Singapore's ministry of health said the latest measures for the unvaccinated were aimed at protecting those who were more vulnerable, including the elderly. Those restrictions will kick in on Wednesday.

More travel lanes

Meanwhile, Singapore is also extending its so-called "vaccinated travel lane" initiative to more countries, which allows quarantine-free travel for those who are vaccinated. Travelers will have to take Covid-19 tests to ensure they are not infected with the virus.

Singapore announced the initiative with South Korea on Friday. The city-state already started similar arrangements with Germany and Brunei in September. On Saturday, it said it will be launching more vaccinated travel lanes — with Canada, Denmark, France, Italy, Spain, the U.K. and the U.S.

Living with Covid

In a national address on Saturday, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong elaborated on when Singapore's "new normal" could occur. "How will we know when we get to the new normal? It will be when we can ease off restrictions, have just light [safe management measures] in place, and cases remain stable – perhaps hundreds a day, but not growing," Lee said. "When our hospitals can go back to business as usual, when we can resume doing the things we used to do, and see crowds again without getting worried or feeling strange." He urged the nation not to be "paralyzed by fear," and said that "sooner or later, every one of us will meet the virus — this means all the elderly will meet the virus too." He said regions like Europe reached this state, but "paid for it dearly" with many lives lost. "It will take us at least three months, and perhaps as long as six months to get to this new norm," Lee added.

Singapore's Covid strategy