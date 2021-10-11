China tech stocks surge after food delivery giant Meituan is hit with $534 million antitrust fine

In this article BABA

700-HK

3690-HK

GUANGZHOU, China — Meituan shares surged over 7% on Monday, leading China technology stocks higher, after the food delivery giant was slapped with a fine as a result of an antitrust probe. On Friday, China's State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) said Meituan abused its dominant position in the country's online food delivery market. The market regulator said Meituan pushed merchants to sign exclusive cooperation agreements with them and carried out punitive measures for those that didn't. The SAMR slapped a 3.44 billion yuan ($534.3 million) fine on Meituan and ordered it to carry out rectification measures, concluding a months-long probe.

In a note on Sunday, investment bank Jefferies said the fine has removed an "overhang" on Meituan. "We believe the SAMR decision addresses market concerns and Meituan (MT) has been communicating with authorities and upgrading its business operations," Jefferies said. Meituan was up more than 7% in early Hong Kong trade. The fine equated to 3% of Meituan's 2020 revenue. In a separate anti-monopoly probe, Alibaba was slapped with a $2.8 billion fine — about 4% of 2019 revenue the e-commerce giant was forced to pay as part of an anti-monopoly investigation in April.