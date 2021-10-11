CNBC Pro Talks: Analyst Susannah Streeter on the stocks to watch right now

Susannah Streeter from Hargreaves Lansdown shares her top stock picks with CNBC's Julianna Tatelbaum as the fourth quarter gets off to a choppy start. They'll also be examining the outlook for the markets and other upcoming investment opportunities.

Streeter is a senior investment and markets analyst at the U.K.'s largest digital wealth management platform. Prior to joining Hargreaves Lansdown, she spent 15 years covering business news at the BBC.

A livestream of the conversation will be available here to CNBC Pro subscribers at 7 a.m. ET / 12 p.m. BST / 7 p.m. SIN on Monday, Oct. 11.