CNBC Pro

CNBC Pro Talks: Analyst Susannah Streeter on the stocks to watch right now

CNBC.com staff@CNBC
Share
CNBC's Julianna Tatelbaum and Hargreaves Lansdown's Susannah Streeter

Susannah Streeter from Hargreaves Lansdown shares her top stock picks with CNBC's Julianna Tatelbaum as the fourth quarter gets off to a choppy start. They'll also be examining the outlook for the markets and other upcoming investment opportunities.

Streeter is a senior investment and markets analyst at the U.K.'s largest digital wealth management platform. Prior to joining Hargreaves Lansdown, she spent 15 years covering business news at the BBC.

A livestream of the conversation will be available here to CNBC Pro subscribers at 7 a.m. ET / 12 p.m. BST / 7 p.m. SIN on Monday, Oct. 11.

More In Pro Talks

watch now
VIDEO40:16
CNBC ProCNBC PRO Talks: Fundstrat's Tom Lee discusses where to search for strength during market tumult
Hannah Miao
watch now
VIDEO32:42
CNBC ProCNBC Pro Talks: Veteran fund manager Hugh Young shares his top stock picks and weighs in on China's crackdown
Weizhen Tan
watch now
VIDEO46:02
CNBC ProCNBC PRO Talks: Star small-cap manager Amy Zhang unveils her top stock picks
Yun Li
Read More