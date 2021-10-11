5 charts show Russia's economic highs and lows under Putin

Love him or loathe him, there's no doubt that Russian President Vladimir Putin has been instrumental in keeping Russia firmly on the global geopolitical stage during his time in office.

Alternating as both prime minister and president of Russia since late 1999, Putin has been the figurehead of Russia's economy seeking to attract foreign direct investment, boost a variety of industries and to exploit Russia's natural resources, particularly the country's abundance of oil and gas.

Of course it's not all been plain sailing. Russia has been hit by economic misfortunes both of its own making —such as international sanctions placed on key sectors after its 2014 annexation of Crimea from Ukraine and its meddling in the 2016 U.S. election — and some it had no control over, such as the 2008 financial crash, 2014 oil price crash and most recently, the Covid-19 pandemic.

More than 20 years after Putin came to prominence, Russia — a country which spans Europe to Asia and has around 144 million inhabitants — is facing challenges that the Kremlin will have to tackle soon enough.

These range from the more pressing matter of living standards and the specter of inflation that could hit Russian consumers at a time of vulnerability, to longer-term issues such as Russia's transition away from its energy-dependent, export-oriented economy.