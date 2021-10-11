Top Facebook digital currency engineers depart to join Andreessen Horowitz's crypto fund

In this article FB

Marc Andreessen speaking at the 2017 ReCode Conference on May 30, 2017. Asa Mathat for Vox Media

Two of Facebook's top engineers on its blockchain and digital currency project left the company to join Andreessen Horowitz's crypto team, the venture capital firm told CNBC on Monday. Riyaz Faizullabhoy and Nassim Eddequiouaq spent the past two years working on Facebook's Novi digital wallet, which was originally called Calibra. The effort has faced stiff resistance from regulators and lawmakers worldwide, and a number of its high-profile leaders have departed. Faizullabhoy and Eddequiouaq will serve as the chief technology officer and chief information security officer, respectively, on Andreessen's crypto team, which is called a16z Crypto. In June, the firm announced a new $2.2 billion cryptocurrency-focused fund. "Andreessen Horowitz has shown an impressive dedication to advancing the entire crypto ecosystem over the past decade, and we jumped at the chance to join their premier team and provide technical support to their rapidly-expanding portfolio," Faizullabhoy told CNBC in a statement.

After spending the past two years working on Facebook's Novi digital currency wallet, Riyaz Faizullabhoy is joining Andreessen Horowitz as chief technology officer of the venture capital firm's a16z Crypto team. Courtesy of Andreessen Horowitz

After spending the past two years working on Facebook's Novi digital currency wallet, Nassim Eddequiouaq is joining Andreessen Horowitz as chief information security officer of the venture capital firm's a16z Crypto team. Courtesy of Andreessen Horowitz