Tyson Fury says Deontay Wilder refused to show 'sportsmanship' after he knocked out American in third fight

Tyson Fury (left) and Deontay Wilder exchange punches during their fight for the WBC heavyweight championship on October 9, 2021 in Las Vegas.

Tyson Fury says Deontay Wilder did not want to show "sportsmanship or respect" after he had knocked out the American in their third WBC heavyweight title fight.

The British star finally ended his lengthy saga with Wilder after inflicting a crushing knockout in the 11th round to retain his WBC heavyweight title in Las Vegas.

But Fury has accused Wilder of rejecting his words of respect when he went to the American's corner after the fight.

"I'm not going to make any excuses, Wilder is a top fighter," said Fury.

"He gave me a real run for my money tonight, and I always said I'm the best in the world and he's the second best.

"He's got no love for me, Deontay Wilder, because you know why, because I beat him three times.

"I'm a sportsman. I went over to him to show some love and respect and he didn't want to give it back. That's his problem."