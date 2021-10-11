What to watch today: Wall Street set to start week lower as oil hits 7-year highs

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Sunday there's an "enormous amount at stake" after the Senate approved only a short-term extension of the debt ceiling, again setting up the potential for default in December if lawmakers are unable to make another deal.The House, which had been scheduled to be out this week, is set to return Tuesday to pass the measure. (NBC News)



* Fall will test Washington leaders’ ability to keep Congress on rails (AP)

* Biden is first president to mark Indigenous Peoples' Day (AP)

Southwest Airlines (LUV) canceled more than 1,800 flights this weekend, disrupting the travel plans of thousands of customers and stranding flight crews. Southwest canceled 349 flights, 9% of its schedule, on Monday, according FlightAware. On Saturday, union officials said Southwest's decision this week to join its rivals in requiring Covid vaccines for workers is contributing to distractions for aviators. (CNBC)

Facebook (FB), following damning testimony that its platforms harm children, will be introducing several features including prompting teens to take a break using its photo sharing app Instagram, and "nudging" teens if they are repeatedly looking at the same content that's not conducive to their well-being. (AP)

China-based electric vehicle maker Xpeng (XPEV) said it's has surpassed 100,000 cars produced, coming six years after the company launched. Chinese rival Nio (NIO) reached that goal in April. For comparison, Elon Musk's Tesla (TSLA) took 12 years from its launch in 2003 to produce 100,000 vehicles. (CNBC)

Three U.S.-based economists, David Card, Joshua D. Angrist and Guido W. Imbens, have been awarded the Nobel economics prize. Card was recognized for his contributions to labor economics, while Angrist and Imbens won the award for their contributions to the analysis of causal relationships. (CNBC)

"No Time to Die" tallied an estimated $56 million during its domestic opening weekend, the fourth-best debut of any James Bond film in the franchise's nearly 60-year history. Globally, the film has garnered $313.3 million since its international release two weeks ago. (CNBC)