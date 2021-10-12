Asia-Pacific stocks mixed as investors watch oil prices

- Shares in Asia-Pacific traded mixed on Tuesday morning.
- Oil prices slipped in the morning of Asia trading hours, taking a pause following a recent surge. International benchmark Brent crude futures dipped 0.12% to $83.55 per barrel while U.S. crude futures shed 0.11% to $80.43 per barrel..
SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific traded mixed on Tuesday morning as investors monitored oil prices.
In Japan, the Nikkei 225 slipped 0.39% while the Topix index shed 0.42%. South Korea's Kospi also declined 0.65%.
Australian stocks outperformed, with the S&P/ASX 200 rising 0.28%.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded 0.15% lower.
Oil moves
Oil prices slipped in the morning of Asia trading hours, taking a pause following a recent surge. International benchmark Brent crude futures dipped 0.12% to $83.55 per barrel while U.S. crude futures shed 0.11% to $80.43 per barrel.
"The rise in energy prices is fuelling concerns that the transitory lift in inflation seen in the wake of the pandemic may prove to be longer lasting," Tapas Strickland, an economist at National Australia Bank, wrote in a Tuesday note.
Overnight stateside, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 250.19 points to 34,496.06 while the S&P 500 slipped 0.69% to 4,361.19. The Nasdaq Composite shed 0.64% to 14,486.20.
Currencies
The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 94.371 after a recent bounce from below 94.2.
The Japanese yen traded at 113.42 per dollar after yesterday's weakening from below 112.8 against the greenback. The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.7345, above levels around $0.73 seen earlier in the trading week.