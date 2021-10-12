Asia-Pacific stocks mixed as investors watch oil prices

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 slipped 0.39% while the Topix index shed 0.42%. South Korea's Kospi also declined 0.65%.

Oil prices slipped in the morning of Asia trading hours, taking a pause following a recent surge. International benchmark Brent crude futures dipped 0.12% to $83.55 per barrel while U.S. crude futures shed 0.11% to $80.43 per barrel.

"The rise in energy prices is fuelling concerns that the transitory lift in inflation seen in the wake of the pandemic may prove to be longer lasting," Tapas Strickland, an economist at National Australia Bank, wrote in a Tuesday note.