Facebook whistleblower behind major leak is going to testify in Europe

Frances Haugen, a former Facebook employee, testifies during the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Subcommittee on Consumer Protection, Product Safety, and Data Security hearing titled Children's Online Safety-Facebook Whistleblower, in Russell Building on Tuesday, October 5, 2021.

LONDON — The Facebook whistleblower who leaked internal company research showing that Instagram can be harmful for teens is set to testify in Europe.

Hot on the heels of her appearance in Congress, Frances Haugen is now set to give evidence to lawmakers in British Parliament, according to a statement released on Monday.

She will appear in a parliamentary committee on Oct. 25, marking the first time she has given testimony in Europe, the statement said.

Haugen, a former Facebook product manager, told a Senate panel last week that leadership at the company prioritizes "profits before people," and called on lawmakers to intervene.

It comes after the whistleblower leaked internal Facebook studies to the Wall Street Journal, in which the company found its Instagram app is harmful to teenage girls.