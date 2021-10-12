Few individual investors participate in shareholder voting. Here’s how that may be changing

Despite the high demand for values-driven investing, few individual shareholders participate in corporate decisions. But some companies and funds are making it easier for investors to voice concerns through a proxy voting process.

When someone buys a stock, they become part-owner of the company and may vote on decisions — such as executive compensation or picking the board of directors — at the corporation's annual meeting.

They may also vote on shareholder resolutions, which are proposals that may include investor concerns, such as environmental, social or corporate governance, or ESG, and other issues.

More from Personal Finance:

Women investors are still outperforming men, study finds

How climate change is impacting retiree portfolios

Values-based investing can be difficult to screen

Investors receive proxy statements by mail or electronically, with the issues under consideration, and they may cast votes before the meeting, known as proxy voting.

Individual investors as a group owned 29% of shares in 2020, compared to 71% with institutional investors, according to ProxyPulse, which tracks shareholder engagement. Interestingly, institutional investors' voting increased to 92% of the shares they held (vs. 90% for the 2019 proxy season), while retail investor voting held steady at 28% of the shares they own.

"The information gap is one of the biggest challenges to retail participation in proxy voting," said Gabe Rissman, co-founder of YourStake, an ESG and socially responsible investing portfolio analysis and reporting tool for asset managers.