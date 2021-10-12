‘No single company can address the climate crisis alone’: Business leaders on why co-operation is so important

Whether it's a sportsperson trying to outdo their rival on the playing field or a tech giant attempting to develop the latest cellphone and dominate the market, competition and going it alone can drive innovation and success.

When it comes to the environment and climate change, however, things are different.

As COP26 nears, calls for an approach which focuses on working together in favor of a common goal —keeping emissions low and putting plans in place to address the challenges our planet will face over the coming years and decades — are growing louder by the day.

There are always exceptions and getting people to find common ground is hugely challenging, but this focus on collaboration is beginning to span politics, civil society and business.

Thierry Delaporte is CEO of Wipro, which describes itself as an "information technology, consulting and business process services" firm.

During a recent debate moderated by CNBC's Steve Sedgwick, Delaporte emphasized the need for different parties to work together. "The reality is that no single company can address the climate crisis alone," he said.

"To really have a big impact and to really drive … real results to net zero we need to standardize [a] net zero approach to ensure the progress is made efficiently and effectively," he went on to explain.

Delaporte also spoke of the need for a good relationship between governments and firms.

"It must be … substantially easier for companies of all size, all sectors across the globe to also move towards achieving a net zero future," he said.

"The connection with … other companies, the ecosystem, the communication and the cooperation with administrations in the respective countries is absolutely essential for us to drive … substantial results."