Pandemic has disrupted retirement plans for 35% of Americans, study finds

The Covid-19 pandemic has been a financial boon for some and a catastrophe for others.

Now those effects are showing up in one more place: anticipated retirement dates.

The pandemic has prompted 35% of Americans to change the age when they anticipate retiring, a recent survey from Northwestern Mutual found.

Of those respondents, 24% said they plan to retire later than they did before the pandemic. Meanwhile, 11% said they plan to retire earlier.

Those who put off their retirement date mostly said they planned to do so by three to five years, with 39% of respondents. However, coming in a close second, with 35% of respondents, was a timeframe of more than 10 years.

Those who moved their retirement dates sooner also mostly planned to do so by three to five years.

Notably, the average anticipated retirement age has also shifted, according to Northwestern Mutual's survey.