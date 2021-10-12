Safeway ex-CEO says company did 'at least 100 hours' of due diligence on Theranos before signing deal

Elizabeth Holmes, founder of Theranos Inc., left, arrives at federal court in San Jose, California, on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021.

SAN JOSE, CALIF. — Former Safeway CEO Steve Burd said on Tuesday that his company knew it was taking a risk by partnering with blood-testing start-up Theranos, and he acknowledged that a deal would have been good for the grocery chain's stock price.

On his second day testifying in the criminal fraud trial of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes, Burd told jurors that Safeway ran a thorough independent investigation into the company's claims about its technology before signing an agreement in 2010.

The deal, valued at nearly $400 million, resulted in 969 Safeway stores being remodeled in preparation for the blood-testing machines. Safeway dissolved its partnership with Theranos in 2015, two years after Burd retired.

While Burd was called as a witness by the prosecution, defense attorney Kevin Downey, who's representing Holmes, took the ex-CEO to task for what he knew about Theranos when he struck the deal.

"You knew at the time she was a very young entrepreneur?" Downey said, referring to Holmes, who was then in her 20s. "Correct," Burd replied.

Downey continued, "Is it fair to say in the process of doing a deal, Safeway did hundreds of hours of due diligence?"

"At least 100," Burd said, adding that he held himself "personally responsible" for executing the agreement.

Holmes rocketed to fame in Silicon Valley by developing technology that promised to run hundreds of diagnostic tests with just a finger prick of blood. But Theranos never realized those aspirations, and Holmes is now charged with 12 counts of wire fraud and conspiracy in connection with misleading investors and patients. She has pleaded not guilty.

During opening statements, defense attorney Lance Wade told jurors that despite making some mistakes, leading a failed start-up doesn't make her a criminal. Holmes faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

With Burd on the stand, the defense tried to show that Safeway, a huge national chain, wasn't duped in its negotiations.

"You would have communicated with Theranos almost daily for more than one year," Downey said to Burd. The witness responded, "We were on a parallel path to do the deal and to do due diligence."

Theranos had never deployed its devices into a physical store. It later announced a partnership with Walgreens, which also flopped.