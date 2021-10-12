What to watch today: Wall Street looks to avoid a 3-session losing streak

The House is set to vote Tuesday to approve a short-term debt ceiling hike, sending the measure to President Joe Biden for his signature. The $480 billion compromise increase will allow the federal government to pay its bills until early December. It cleared the Senate last week in a party-line Democratic vote. The standoff over an Oct. 18 deadline ended when Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell agreed to help pass the short-term increase. But he insists he won't do it again. (AP)

Southwest Airlines (LUV) scrapped 87 flights, or about 2% of Tuesday's schedule, after cancelling about 2,220 since Saturday. More than half of the cancellations came Sunday, when Southwest wiped out 30% of its daily schedule. There was speculation this weekend's disruptions were driven by excessive worker sick calls tied to a Covid vaccine mandate. Southwest said that's "inaccurate" and "unfounded." (CNBC)

Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order prohibiting any entity, including private businesses, from imposing Covid vaccination requirements on employees or customers. "The COVID-19 vaccine is safe, effective, and our best defense against the virus, but should remain voluntary and never forced," Abbott said in a statement. (CNBC)

Amazon (AMZN) is giving its employees more flexibility to work from home even after its offices begin to reopen next year. In a memo to employees Monday, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said the company will leave it up to individual team directors to decide how often their employees work in the office. (CNBC)



Jamie Dimon is still a bitcoin skeptic. The JPMorgan CEO, at a conference Monday, said the world's biggest digital currency has no intrinsic value. "I personally think that bitcoin is worthless," Dimon said. "But I don't want to be a spokesman for that, I don't care. It makes no difference to me. I don't think you should smoke cigarettes, either." (CNBC)



Bitcoin, while lower Tuesday, was still above $57,000, a level not seen since May. It's been rallying recently. Bitcoin was up roughly 30% in October. It hit an all-time high near $65,000 in April before sinking below $30,000 this summer. (CNBC)

LG Electronics has agreed to reimburse General Motors (GM) up to $1.9 billion to recall Chevrolet Bolt EVs due to faulty batteries provided by the South Korean supplier. Problems with the Bolt, the company's flagship mainstream EV, have led the automaker to recall every one of the electric cars since production began in 2016. (CNBC)

Two of Facebook's (FB) top engineers on its blockchain and digital currency project left the company to join Andreessen Horowitz's crypto team, the venture capital firm told CNBC on Monday. The social network's efforts have faced stiff resistance from regulators and lawmakers worldwide, and a number of its high-profile leaders have departed.



Jon Gruden has resigned as coach of the NFL's Las Vegas Raiders after emails he sent before being hired in 2018 contained racist, homophobic and misogynistic comments. It was a rapid downfall for Gruden, who is in the fourth year of a 10-year, $100 million contract. (AP)