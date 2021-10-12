Yieldstreet inks deal with NFL's New York Giants to promote alternative investing site at MetLife Stadium

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones in action against the Atlanta Falcons at MetLife Stadium on Sept. 26, 2021 in East Rutherford, N.J.

Yieldstreet, an alternative investment platform that aims to give more people access to assets like real estate, art and marine financing, has agreed to a multiyear sponsorship deal with the New York Giants, the company told CNBC.

Yieldstreet will promote its brand on signage at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, where the Giants play their home games. The company, which is based in New York, will also get to tout the Giants as a partner in its marketing material.

The agreement is worth a total of roughly $1 million, said people with knowledge of it who asked not to be named because they aren't authorized to speak publicly about the terms.

Milind Mehere, Yieldstreet's CEO, told CNBC in an interview that the company is trying to bolster awareness and that "the best way for us to start is with a mainstream brand." He said the National Football League and Giants attract "the right demographics." And smaller companies also benefit from a large sports audience on television and at the Giants' stadium, which is among the biggest in the NFL.

Founded in 2014, Yieldstreet grants users access to nontraditional investments that are usually reserved for institutions like hedge funds or wealthy family offices. The assets are typically private loans in sectors including real estate, shipping, art, finance and aviation.

Yieldstreet said it's returned more than $1 billion in principal and interest and currently has over 300,000 users on its platform. The company raised $100 million in June at a valuation of around $800 million, according to PitchBook. Billionaire investor George Soros is an early backer and Tarsadia Investments led the latest round.

Mehere has said the company is considering going public through a reverse merger, by combining with a special purpose acquisition company in the next year or two.