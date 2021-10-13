Supreme Court to consider death sentence for Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev

Dzhokhar Tsarnaev is pictured in this handout photo presented as evidence by the U.S. Attorney's Office in Boston, Massachusetts on March 23, 2015.

The Supreme is set Wednesday to hear arguments on whether Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, who was convicted of carrying out the deadly 2013 Boston Marathon bombing, should have his death sentence reinstated.

The Biden administration will ask the justices to reverse an appeals court's "erroneous" decision to vacate the death penalty for Tsarnaev, 28, arguing that the U.S. will have to conduct a fraught new penalty trial if the lower court's judgment is allowed to stand.

Lawyers for Tsarnaev have argued that even if the high court vacated the appellate ruling and sent the case back for further review, issues with the jury and the evidence presented during Tsarnaev's trial would again lead to the death sentences being vacated.

The federal government is pushing for the death penalty for Tsarnaev even as President Joe Biden's Justice Department takes action to halt federal executions. Former President Donald Trump's administration, which asked the Supreme Court to review the appeals court's ruling on Tsarnaev, carried out 13 such executions during Trump's final months in office.

The U.S. in its petition to the Supreme Court described the April 15, 2013, Boston bombings as "one of the worst domestic terrorist attacks since the 9/11 atrocities."