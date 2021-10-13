European markets head for subdued open amid jitters over growth, inflation

LONDON — European stocks are expected to open slightly lower on Wednesday as concerns around global growth and inflation continue to rattle market sentiment.

The U.K.'s FTSE index is seen opening 14 points lower at 7,117, Germany's DAX 3 points lower at 15,141, France's CAC 40 down 2 points at 6,541 and Italy's FTSE MIB 43 points lower at 25,621, according to data from IG.

The subdued open for European markets comes as global trade remains volatile amid uncertainties over inflation, economic growth and surging energy prices.

U.S. stock futures were muted in overnight trading on Tuesday as investors anticipate the start of earnings season and September's consumer inflation report, which is expected to have flared at the same rapid pace as August. Economists expect to see a rise of 0.3%, or a 5.3% annualized rate, when the consumer price index is released Wednesday at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Investors are also bracing for a slew of U.S. earnings, with major banks releasing third-quarter results this week; JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs, Bank of America, Morgan Stanley, Wells Fargo and Citigroup are all due to report, starting Wednesday.