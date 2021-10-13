"Very focused on getting our people back to the office": Bank of America global strategy leader Catherine Bessant

Within the world of banking, the rapid adoption of hybrid work and remote work caused by the pandemic isn't going down easy, at least not as a permanent state. And if there is the thought that maybe technology leaders within big banks would be more likely to see the ability of the world of work to be recreated virtually than CEOs who came up through the core banking divisions, Cathy Bessant, Vice Chair of Global Strategy at Bank of America, isn't going to be that person.

Bank of America went remote during the pandemic and that was the No. 1 priority for employees. "Safety of our people first, equipping our people to work remotely which was no easy feat, equipping them to work remotely, and then hardcore, precise focus on performance for customers and clients every day," Bessant, who was the chief of operations and technology at the bank in a previous role, said at the CNBC @Work Summit on Wednesday. "We were all in uncharted territories."

And it worked by one notable measure of innovation: Bank of America received more patents in the first half of 2020 than ever before in its history during a comparable time period. But now, as the world slowly moves back towards normal and return-to-office strategies, if delayed, are inevitable, Bank of America will return to a more traditional work structure.

"We are definitely a company that has worked from office culture," she said at the CNBC event. "The reason for that is that informal collaboration that you're talking about we believe produces a better and more sustainable outcome."

The Bank of America executive isn't alone among big bank peers in that view.

It was a point made by JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon in his last annual letter to shareholders early this year, where he said there are some aspects of in-office work and in-person relationships that Zoom simply cannot recreate. While JP Morgan is adopting some aspects of a hybrid approach, Dimon wrote in his letter, "remote work virtually eliminates spontaneous learning and creativity because you don't run into people at the coffee machine, talk with clients in unplanned scenarios, or travel to meet with customers and employees for feedback on your products and services."

Bank CEOs haven't always pulled punches with their work views as 2021's remote work experiment was extended.

Goldman Sachs' CEO David Solomon called work from home "an aberration" earlier this year.

By May, Dimon was saying, "I'm about to cancel all my Zoom meetings. I'm done with it."

He added for people who are worried about commuting again, "yes, the commute, you know people don't like commuting, but so what."